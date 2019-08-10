Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk result 2019: The Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk result 2019 has been released today by the Karnataka bank. Candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk exam can now check and download the result @karnatakabank.com

Candidates must know that on July 10, 2019, the online application process has been stared concluding on July 20, 2019. To access the result the candidates must enter all the credentials like registration number or roll number and security code to check the result of Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk exam which was held on 3 August 2019.

Follow the steps to check the Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link karnatakabank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down below

Step 3: Click on the link Career

Step 4: Click on the link, RESULTS OF ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 03-08-2019

Step 5: A new web page will appear

Step 6: A new Dialogue box will appear, RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY CLERKS

RESULTS OF ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 03-08-2019

Step 7: Candidates must need to fill all the credentials like Your 8 Digit Registration Number, 10 Digit Examination Roll Number and Enter Date of Birth

Step 8: Click on the submit button

Step 9: The result will appear in the PDF

Step 10: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

