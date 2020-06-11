Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that online classes cannot be held for the kids from LKG to class V. He also said that the strict action will be taken against the schools charging extra fees in the name of online classes. “Education department has decided after taking suggestions from senior educational experts, physiatrists, private schools association representatives that online classes for students from LKG to class V should not be held. Strict action will be taken if the schools collect more fees in the name of online education,” the minister said.

“For classes VI to X, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and con’s of online education. The committee will submit a report in 10 days,” he added. Later in the day, the ban was extended upto Class VII.

Karnataka reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,041, said the health department on Wednesday. There are 3,108 active cases in the state, while 69 people have succumbed to the infection so far. The total number of people discharged in the state has climbed to 2,862.

According to the health department, 14 people in the state are admitted to the ICU. India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

