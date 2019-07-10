Karnataka Board to release 2019 SSLC Supplementary result: Karnataka State Education Board (KSEEB) will be soon be releasing the SSLC Supplementary Result 2019, Candidates can check the result on the official website of KSEEB @karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Board to release 2019 SSLC Supplementary result: Karnataka State Education Board (KSEEB) is likely to release SSLC Supplementary result on their official website. However earlier the SSLC Supplementary result was announced on the 3rd week of July. The report states that SSLC Supplementary result will soon be announced on July 20, 2019, by 10:30 am. Candidates can check the SSLC Supplementary result on the official website @karresults.nic.in

however, till now there is no updates or alerts released on the KSEEB website. candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Supplementary exam has to keep a check on the official website and they can only view the result through offline mode. The official website of KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Also Read: Bihar Animal Science University Recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for 152 faculty posts, apply by July 10

Meanwhile, On July 4, 2019, Karnataka PU board had already released the Karnataka PUC II supplementary result, candidates can check the result on karresults.nic.in. Currently, the website is unresponsive due to heavy traffic on the website.

Follow the steps to check the 2019 SSLC Supplementary Result:

Step 1: Click on the link @karresults.nic.in to visit the official website of Karnataka State Education Board.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link to view the SSLC result.

Step 3: A new dialogue box will appear.

Step 4: Fill all the credentials such as date of birth, roll number, etc.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The result will appear.

Step 7: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App