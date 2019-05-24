Karnataka CET result 2019: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2019 will be declared tomorrow, May 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2019, are advised to keep track on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka CET result 2019: The results of Common Entrance Test 2019 is all set to be released tomorrow, May 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the KCET 2019 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test, are advised to keep track on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. The entrance examination for admissions into the various engineering colleges in the state was held on April 29 and April 30, 2019.

Reports say that the total number of registered students for KCET 2019 is 194311 and the attendance for biology, maths, physics, chemistry papers varied from 79% to 92%. The results of KCET 2019 will contain the list of candidates who have qualified the Karnataka Common Entrance Test and they will be eligible for the counselling procedure to be conducted by the authority. The KCET 2019 results will have the marks secured by the candidates in the different sections and qualifying status of the candidates.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had earlier released the provisional answer key for engineering examination on its official website. Candidates were given a chance to submit their objection for the released answer key from May 4 to May 8, 2019. Those who have appeared in the KCET 2019 examination can check the steps to download the KCET 2019 results given below.

How to check the KCET results 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2019 result link

Step 3: Enter the login details such as (registration/application number and password) and submit it

Step 4: Download the KCET 2019 Results

Step 5: take a print out of the KCET 2019 Result sheet for reference if necessary

