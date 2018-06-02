On Friday, June 1, KEA announced the Karnataka CET results 2018 at the official website of KEA i.e. karresults.nic.in. Boys bagged the top rank in all four streams - engineering and degree programmes in agriculture, veterinary sciences and pharmacy. While two girls were bagged the fourth and fifth position for bachelors in agriculture.

Karnataka CET results were declared on Friday, June 1 at the official website of KEA i.e. karresults.nic.in. CET exams were held between April 18 and 20. Following the trend of topping in the examination, this year boys bagged the top rank in all four streams – engineering and degree programmes in agriculture, veterinary sciences and pharmacy. Three out of five toppers are boys in BSc Agriculture and Bsc in Veterinary Sciences, while four out of five toppers in Engineering and B.Pharma/Diploma in Pharamacy are boys. Waiting for the minister to take charges, CET results were delayed this year. Karnataka Examination Authority was waiting for chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to allow the officials to declare the results.

Shridhar Dodamani from Vijaypura is the Karnataka CET topper in 2018, he even bagged the first position in bachelors in agriculture test. Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada bagged the second rank in engineering, followed by Debarsho Sannyasi and Tuhin Girinath from Bengaluru. All the boys aspiring to get admission in IITs are waiting for JEE Advanced results.

Two girls in top five ranks for bachelors in agriculture– Mahima Krishna from VVS Sardar Patel PU College in Bengaluru bagged the third rank, while SR Apuroopa from Sankalpa PU College in Ballari was on the fourth position. Apuroopa also ranked second in bachelors in veterinary sciences. Vaishvi P J from Mangaluru came fourth in BVSc.

Over 1,92,905 students appeared for the CET 2018 examination out of 1,98,655 who registered for it. In engineering, 1,46,063 students were ranked eligible for engineering courses offered by colleges in Karnataka. Soon after the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and NEET results will be declared which are scheduled for June 5, the counselling for engineering courses will start as CET is no more the entrance for an undergraduate programme in architecture and medical/dental/homeopathy courses.

“By June 15, seat matrix and fee structure in each branch of engineering, college wise will be available on the KEA website. The NATA and NEET scores will also be accessed on KEA website,” said Rajkumar Khatri, the principal secretary in the higher education department.

