The Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2018 counselling process is all set to commence from July 4, 2018. The dates of the counselling process are however yet to be announced. Candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK entrance 2018 can check the official website of COMEDK for further information @ comedk.org.

Karnataka COMEDK Counselling 2018: The counselling for the admissions to Engineer and Architecture courses for the academic year 2018-19 is all set to start from July 4, 2018. According to the notification released on the official website of COMEDK, the dates for the counselling will be notified shortly to the candidates through its website, comedk.org.

As per an official, the Consortium Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) counselling is said to continue for 14 days and the second round of counselling is likely to end by the end of July. Candidates, who have appeared in the COMEDK UGET 2018 entrance examination can apply for the admissions online through the official website of COMEDK.

ALSO READ: DU Admission 2018: Third cut-off for most favoured courses doubtful, report top colleges under Delhi University

During the counselling, the candidates have to verify their documents submitted while filling up the admission form. Candidates need to carry the following documents with them during the COMEDK counselling 2018: admit card, voter id, Aadhaar card, a print out of the online application form, Mark sheets of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) and Health certificate.

Moreover, the candidates will be allowed to be accompanied by only one person at the admission counselling session. The person accompanying the candidate, need to submit an identity proof at the verification counter before the counselling starts.

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018: Admissions open for MA degree in Development Studies, fresh graduates can apply now

As per the eligibility criteria for the counselling, biometric, photo and signature process will be followed for which the candidate’s physical presence is

compulsory and hence no proxy registration will be possible under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, The COMEDK entrance examination 2018 was conducted online on May 13, 2018 for candidates seeking admissions into undergraduate Engineering courses in Private Colleges in the state of Karnataka and the results for the examination was released on May 27, 2018.

To go to the official website and check the online notification, click here: https://www.comedk.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/COMEDK-2018-COUNSELLING-PROCESS-DOCUMENT-V1.pdf

ALSO READ: HBSE Class 10 result 2018: All students of this Hisar government girls school failed to clear Haryana Board examination

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More