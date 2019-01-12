Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 time table has been released on the official website @kea.kar.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 23 and 24 in two shifts.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019: The time-table for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) CET 2019 kea.kar.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 and 24 in two shifts. Here is an important note for The Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates, the Kannada language test is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 at Bengaluru.

The online application process is likely to begin in February. The candidates who wish to appear for this examination will register themselves on the official website.

The qualifiers of the paper will be eligible for the admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year beginning in 2018.

It is essential for medical and dental candidates that they also clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. The NEET is conducted by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE).

Architecture candidates will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Paper II or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) which will be held by the Council of Architecture.

