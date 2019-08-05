Karnataka D.P.Ed Examination Result 2019: D.P.Ed Examination Result out today, see the details to check the result and required skillset for a physical education teacher.

Karnataka D.P.Ed Examination Result 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination has released the Karnataka D.P.Ed result today. All the candidates who took the D.P.Ed state level examination in the month of May-June 2019 can now download the result from the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. KSEEB is responsible for holding the D.P.Ed examination. The screened and shortlisted candidates will stand for admission to various diploma in physical education.

Steps to check Karnataka D.P.Ed result:

Step 1: Click on the official website of kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the page, click on the D.P.Ed result May-June 2019

Step 3: By adding your registration number, you can view your result

Step 4: Take a hard copy of it for future reference

The Karnataka Secondary Education Board came into the existence in 1966. KSEEB is not responsible for any error that crept in the result which is being published on the NET. DPEd (Diploma in Physical Education) is a two-year duration diploma level physical education program offered at different universities and colleges in India. The course is usually available as a full-time program, however, some universities also offer part-time/ distance learning DPEd courses to students.

The required skillset for DPEd is athletic ability, patience, adaptability, determination, organization skills, interpersonal skills, goal setting, time management, positive thinking, hardworking, ability to work in a team and good communication skills.

Those who have cleared the examination of D.P.Ed will now officially be physical education teacher, gym trainer, yoga trainer, fitness in charge and athletic trainer, now they can apply in different schools and gyms to the available vacancy.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App