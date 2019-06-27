KCET Seat Allotment 2019: KCET Seat Allotment 2019 Result: Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will announce the mock list result today, June 27, 2019. It will be published on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. The link for the same will be activated soon. Candidates need to can visit the official website and check the mock list.

KCET Seat Allotment 2019 Result: Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will be releasing the mock list result today, June 27, 2019, on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA will activate the link to the mock allotment list very soon. Candidates can visit the official website and check the list. The candidates will be provided with an opportunity to make changes in the options from June 27, 2019 to June 29, 2019. The KEA has started the entry process on Jun 21, 2019.

The KEA will be issuing the final seat allotment list on June 30, 2019. Candidates should note that the mock list is only a suggestive one. The list will help the candidates to revise, update or change the options entered by them. They are required to login their account before making such changes.

Only those candidates will be eligible for counselling KCET 2019 who qualify KCET 2019 exam. The available seats will be given to candidates on the basis of their KCET 2019 rank, course preference, and colleges filled by candidates.

The candidates who will get seats are required to undergo document verification by visiting participating institutes. They have to also pay a fee. The KCET seat allotment 2019 will be held in three phases. To know more details, candidates can visit the official website and stay updated.

