Karnataka II PUC supplementary exams results 2019 @ karresults.nic.in: Results of Karnataka II PUC supplementary exams will be declared soon @ karresults.nic.in. Students can check their supplementary results on the official websites. While Karnataka PUC results 2019 were declared on April 15, 2019. Overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent.

Karnataka II PUC supplementary exams results 2019 @ karresults.nic.in: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which reads as ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result’

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details. Click on submit.

Step 5: Result will appear on screen.

Step 6: Download the result. Take a print out for future use.

Karnataka PUC Results 2019 were announced on April 15, 2019. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys with 68.24 per cent. While the boys’ pass percentage was recorded at 55.29 per cent.

In the previous year, 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2019 were announced on July 26, 2019. However, in the year 2019, Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 in the first week of July 2019.

Once the results will be announced, the qualified candidates will move to the next level of examination. They will fill forms for admission in different courses and colleges. However, candidates are advised to make this decision carefully while choosing a course of their interest. Candidates can discuss their decision with their friends and families.

