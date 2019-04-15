Karnataka KCET 2019: Hall tickets released, check steps how to download: he examination for the Biology paper will be held on April 23 from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the Mathematics paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm in the second half on the same day.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the CET examination hall tickets for the students in the state. The students can download the admit cards for the examinations at their official website @kea.kar.nic.in. The students who has to appear in the examination scheduled to be held on April 23 and 24, 2019. The examination will determine the eligibility criteria for the admissions to the courses for various seats including engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

The examination for the Biology paper will be held on April 23 from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the Mathematics paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm in the second half on the same day.

The Physics paper will be conducted on April 24 from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and in the second half Chemistry paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The candidates should have studied and passed either 1st and 2nd year Pre-University Examination or 11th and 12th standard examination within the State of Karnataka from an Educational Institution run or recognized by the State Government and that either of the parents should have studied in Karnataka for a minimum period of 7 years.

KCET 2019 tickets: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website @kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Under Flash news, click on ‘CET – 2019 hall ticket download link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth (as per SSLC/10th marks card)

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

