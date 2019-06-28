Karnataka KCET Mock seat result 2019: Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET Mock seat result 2019 has been declared on their official website kea.kar.nic.in. Final seat allotment list will be announced on June 30 2019. Candidates will get the seats according to their KCET 2019 ranks and on the rank base they will get the college and courses .

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2019: Karnataka exam authority on June 27, 2019, released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2019 and mock seat allotment list on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website of the authority and check the allotment list.

However, KEA has just released the KCET 2019 mock result and the allotment list will be available on the website soon. Reports have confirmed that the final seat allotment list will be released on June 30 2019. KCET 2019 Mock allotment will give a chance to the candidates to be able to update, revise or change the options entered by them after the announcement of the allotment list from June 27 to June 29,2019. Candidates will be allotted the seats, courses and colleges according to their KCET 2019 ranks.

Candidates need not report to the participating institute as it is indicative in nature. And for further more changes candidates can log into their account and can make the desired changes. KCET seat allotment 2019 will be held in three phases.

After allocating the seats to candidates, they need to visit the institutes for document verification and admission fees payment process. KCET 2019 will organise the counselling for those candidates who cleared the KCET 2019 exam. Candidates for further more enquiry can directly click the link kea.kar.nic.in

Steps to check the result

Step 1: To check the KCET Mock seat allotment list visit to their official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, candidates can get the link of KCET 2019 Mock seat allotment list under the latest announcement section.

Step 3: Click On the link and enter the required details

Step4: Download or print out for further reference

