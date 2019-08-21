Karnataka KMAT 2019: KPPGCA declared the result for 2019 on the official website kmatindia.com, a candidate who has appeared for the test can check the result from the direct link given below.

The exam has been conducted on August 4, which was delayed from the scheduled date. Candidates are advised to visit the site to stay updated and can receive the notifications on time.

The candidates who have been waiting for their entrance to MBA in the year 2019 through the exam of KMAT can now relax and check the result of their attempt on August 4. Here is how you can download your result. Follow the instructions given below.

Steps to Download the result:

Step. 1 Candidate needs to go on the official website of KMAT that is kmatindia.com.

Step.2 Click on the KMAT result 2019, you will reach to the required page.

Step. 3 Enter the required details like your application number and Date of Birth

Step. 4 Enter the details and wait till verification

Step. 5 Download the result, form there

Step. 6 Candidate can take a print for future reference

Students can click on this direct link to download the result. Karnataka KMAT 2019-LINK.

Candidates are advised to keep 2 copies of the final result for the future reference. The aspirants can go to the official kmatindia.com websites for other queries.

