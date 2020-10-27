Karnataka KMAT admit card 2020: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) at its official website, kmatindia.com. As per the website, the exam is scheduled to be held on October 29.

Keeping Covid-19 in mind, the exam will be in online mode this year. Candidates are not allowed to use a mobile phone or any electronic devices expect laptops and computers. It is mandatory to keep webcam on during the exam. As per the notice, no students will be granted to take the examination over mobile phones.

Karnataka KMAT admit card: Here are the steps to download-

Visit the official website,kmatindia.com or click here You will be directed to the homepage Click on ‘download admit card here’ link appearing in the blue box Candidates will be redirected to a new page Keep your Log-in credentials ready Download the Admit card You are advised to print it for future references

Candidates who clear the exam are eligible for admission to various MBA, PGDM, MCA programmes across Karnataka. The exam contains 120 multiple choice questions divided into three sections namely verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning, and quantitative ability.