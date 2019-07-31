Karnataka KMAT admit card 2019: The admit cards for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 have been released by the Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges'. The admit cards can be downloaded by visiting kmatindia.in.

Karnataka KMAT admit card 2019: The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019, kmatindia.com. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019. THe Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) entrance examination for admission to more than 169 B-schools in Karnataka for admission to courses like MCA, MBA and PGDM courses. All the exams will be held across 10 cities in India.

Steps to download Karnataka KMAT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT), kmatindia.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the link saying download admit card here present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Karnataka KMAT 2019 admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for taking it along with self to the examination center as no one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

The exam will be held on offline or you can say paper-pen based mode. the test will consist of 120 multiple choice questions divided into three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning and quantitative ability. Each section will contain 40 questions and each question will carry one mark.

