Karnataka KMAT Result 2019 will be released soon by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association. As per the official notification, the results will be released on August 20, 2019, at the official website of the University, kmatindia.com.

Karnataka KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association will soon declare the KMAT 2019 results. As per the official notification, Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges will release the KMAT results 2019 on August 20, 2019. Candidates those who had appeared in the KMAT 2019 can visit the official website of the University to check the KMAT Result 2019 or they can directly click on the link available here: kmatindia.com.

KMAT is held for admission to a postgraduate management course of management colleges in Karnataka state. KMAT 2019 was held on August 4, 2019, in the offline mode for admission to MBA and MCA programs in over 189 AICTE approved management colleges in Karnataka. The colleges affiliated with the association are, mostly located in Bangalore.

KMAT is an offline examination and has been conducted since 2003 for the screening of candidates for admission to various postgraduate courses like MBA, PGDM and MCA courses offered at the different b-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka. In the result of KMAT 2019, In the result details of the candidates like the names and roll numbers of the candidates like- application number, category of the candidate, course name, marks in each section, overall score, rank obtained in the examination and qualifying status of the candidates will be given.

Once the result has been declared, candidates can follow these steps and can check the results for the same:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT’s official website kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the KMAT 2019 Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, Roll number, registration number

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your KMAT results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App