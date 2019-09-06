Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019 released: Students should download the admit card before the examination date as it will be mandatory to carry the admit card in the examination hall, Check how to apply and get the direct link for the admit card here.

The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the PG entrance Test M.Sc Nursing and MPT hall tickets online. Students who have completed the process of filling the application form can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to download the hall ticket/ admit card of Karnataka M.Sc Nursing and MPT examination. The hall ticket is available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download the Karnataka PG Entrance Admit Card 2019

The students must know that the Karnataka M.Sc Nursing Entrance Test admit card will be released in the online mode on the official website. The admit card will include details like the name and roll number of the student and the examination details. Students should download the admit card well before the examination date as it will be mandatory to carry the admit card in the examination hall, so to avoid any last moment problem students must download their admit cards now only.

Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA), kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, PG entrance test admit card

Step 3: Enter the date of birth and application number

Step 4: Download the PG Entrance Test admit card

The Admit card for Karnataka PG entrance test will include details such as the name and roll number of the student, the date, the examination appearing for, and the details of the examination, and the instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.

Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card.

Here is the link of the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App