Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2019 for M.Sc Nursing admissions today on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. According to the reports, the admit cards will be available on the official website for download. Those who are appearing in the entrance examination to be conducted by KEA, can download their respective admit cards by following the steps given in this article.

The candidates who have submitted applications for the M.Sc Nursing Entrance and MPT Entrance Examinationshave to log into the official website of the authority to download the Postgraduate entrance examination hall tickets. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019.

Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019: How to check and download the Hall Tickets?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) –

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “M.Sc Nursing Admit Card Download” and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration details and click on the submit button

The Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the Hall Ticket and take a print out of the same for future reference

