Karnataka NEET 2019: Karnataka NEET First Allotment list has been released in the online mode @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. by the Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA. Candidates waiting for the Karnataka NEET first allotment list 2019 can now visit the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check the first allotment list. The Mock Allotment Result 2019 has already been released on July 4, 2019. The second round allotment process will close on July 12, at 3 PM following seat allocation from July 12 to 15.

Candidates must note that the result for the second round allotment process will be declared on July 15. Also, the document verification for the same will take place till July 22. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more information on Karnataka good counselling

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App