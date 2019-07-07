Karnataka NEET 2019 first allotment list expected to be declared today. Students can check the result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka NEET 2019 first allotment list expected o release the Karnataka NEET 2019 first allotment list today. The mock allotment result 2019 has been released on July 4, 2019. Students can now check their result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The second round locking will be concluded on July 12, at 3 pm. The second round result will be announced on July 15 and the document verification will be concluded on July 22.

How to check Karnataka NEET UG first allotment list 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Karnataka NEET first Allotment List 2019.

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Students will have to enter the CET number.

Step 5: Karnataka NEET 2019 First Allotment Result List will be shown on the screen of the student.

Step 6: Students will have to download Karnataka Allotment Result List and take a print out for future reference.

Documents needed in Karnataka NEET 2019 Counselling process:

1. Class 10 mark sheet

2. Class 11 mark sheet

3. HSC mark sheet

4. NEET-UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

5. Leaving certificate of HSC or equivalent course

6. Permanent community certificate card

7. Graduate certificate.

