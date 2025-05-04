Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

Family ordered a cake and sweets and threw a party at home to acknowledge Abhishek’s sincere efforts during exam preparation.

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

In a heartwarming gesture that’s breaking stereotypes, a couple in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district chose to celebrate their son’s failure in the Class 10 board exams to encourage him, rather than scold or shame him.


In a heartwarming gesture that’s breaking stereotypes, a couple in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district chose to celebrate their son’s failure in the Class 10 board exams to encourage him, rather than scold or shame him.

Abhishek, a student at a private school in Bagalkot, scored just 200 out of 625 in the Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam, failing in all subjects. But his parents, instead of reacting with anger or disappointment, decided to uplift his spirits by hosting a small celebration.

The family ordered a cake and sweets and threw a party at home to acknowledge Abhishek’s sincere efforts during exam preparation. His father shared that Abhishek had studied diligently and took the exams seriously, even though the outcome wasn’t favourable this time.

“We wanted to show him that failure is not the end. He worked hard, and that’s worth appreciating,” said Abhishek’s father. The gesture, they said, helped him overcome his initial disappointment and encouraged him to stay motivated for future attempts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The unconventional celebration has been applauded by many on social media as an example of supportive parenting that focuses on effort and emotional well-being over academic pressure.

“I will clear all the subjects in the next attempt,” said a determined Abhishek, now motivated to try again.

ALSO READ: GK Question: In Whose Independence Did India Help?

Filed under

Bagalkot student Karnataka boy fails SSLC exam

In a heartwarming gesture

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him
Riyan Parag etched his na

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR
A sudden storm in southwe

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds...
President Trump said he i

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US
Defence Minister Rajnath

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Authorities foiled a plan

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds...

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over...

Entertainment

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media