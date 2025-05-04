Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Exam Failure To Encourage Him

Family ordered a cake and sweets and threw a party at home to acknowledge Abhishek’s sincere efforts during exam preparation.

In a heartwarming gesture that’s breaking stereotypes, a couple in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district chose to celebrate their son’s failure in the Class 10 board exams to encourage him, rather than scold or shame him.

In a heartwarming gesture that's breaking stereotypes, a couple in Karnataka's Bagalkot district chose to celebrate their son's failure in the Class 10 board exams to encourage him, rather than scold or shame him.

Abhishek, a student at a private school in Bagalkot, scored just 200 out of 625 in the Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam, failing in all subjects. But his parents, instead of reacting with anger or disappointment, decided to uplift his spirits by hosting a small celebration.

The family ordered a cake and sweets and threw a party at home to acknowledge Abhishek’s sincere efforts during exam preparation. His father shared that Abhishek had studied diligently and took the exams seriously, even though the outcome wasn’t favourable this time.

“We wanted to show him that failure is not the end. He worked hard, and that’s worth appreciating,” said Abhishek’s father. The gesture, they said, helped him overcome his initial disappointment and encouraged him to stay motivated for future attempts.

The unconventional celebration has been applauded by many on social media as an example of supportive parenting that focuses on effort and emotional well-being over academic pressure.

“I will clear all the subjects in the next attempt,” said a determined Abhishek, now motivated to try again.

