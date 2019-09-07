Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the result for Karnataka PGCET Allotment 2019 today on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results online. Check steps to download.

Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2019: The result for Karnataka PGCET Allotment 2019 is expected to be released today by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Candidates who applied for the same can check their result online on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority. The results for PGCET Mock Allotment 2019 was resealed recently. The PGCET exam is held to get admissions in colleges in the state for courses like MBA, MCA, MCA Lateral and M.Tech programmes. Interested candidates can check the results of Karnataka PGCET 2019 on the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority released the cut off of the Mock allotment for different programmes on the official website. The Karnataka PGCET Allotment 2019 result will be available to the candidates through online mode only. It should be noted that Karnataka PGCET 2019 result will have details of candidates name and roll number along with the institution allotted to them. The allotment of the seats of the candidates has been done on the basis of their preference marks.

To check the result candidates are requested to fill the required information asked. The candidates who appeared for the exam should go through all the important details mentioned on the Karnataka Examinations authority website for further process.

Check steps to download the Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download the result for further process

For more details, go on to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

