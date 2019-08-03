Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2019: The Provisional Answer Key for PGCET 2019 Karnataka has been released online by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

Candidates those who had participated in the PGCET 2019 joint entrance examination for Karnataka PG Course Admission, can visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check their results.

The answer key had been issued in a PDF format hence candidates are advised to download the answer key and check the result for the same.

The Authority along with the answer key has also released the question paper as per the set.

Candidates can cross-check their answers written during Karnataka PGCET 2019 with the answers given on the provisional answer keys.

The answer key will help candidates to estimates their scores and also give them a chance to raise objects against any answers provided if wrong.

Candidates can also raise objections if found any. they have been given the facility of lodging the objection both online and offline. Also, they must give proper justification while filing an objection. Authority will not consider any objections if candidates failed to give any proper justification.

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website Karnataka PGCET of cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the websites, click on the link ‘Karnataka PGCET Answer key’.

Step 3: After this, click on the subject whose answer has to be checked.

Step 4: Check and download the answer key for future reference.

