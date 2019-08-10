Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: The Karnataka PGCET was held on July 20 and 21 and the results for the same will be declared soon by Karnataka Examinations Authority. the examination was held in admission to various posts graduate courses like MBA, MTech, and MCA.

The answer key for the same was released by the authorities on August 2, 2019. The process to raise objections in the answer key was completed by August 9, 2019, and now many candidates have been waiting for the results. Candidates waiting for the result, once it’s been declared can visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority or KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link available on the homepage which says Karnataka PGCET Result 2019

Step 3: Through the link, candidates will redirect to a new window

Step 4: Enter required details, login by using the registration number and password of Karnataka PGCET

Step 5: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 6: The result will display on the screen

Step 7: Download it for further reference

Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: Details given on the scorecard

Rank secured by the candidate in Karnataka PGCET

Mark scored by the candidate in Karnataka PGCET

Name of the candidate

Version code

Selected candidates will have to appear for the counseling process hence they are advised to print a copy of the result for use in the future. Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, GOK

