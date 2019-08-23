Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: Karnataka Education Authority has declared the Karnataka PGCET Result 2019 on its official website. all those candidates those who had appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the authority and can check the results for the same. The Karnataka PGCET was conducted by the KEA on July 20 and 21 for admission to various posts graduate courses like MBA, MTech, and MCA
Steps to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority or KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link available on the homepage which says Karnataka PGCET Result 2019
Step 3: Through the link, candidates will redirect to a new window
Step 4: Enter required details, login by using the registration number and password of Karnataka PGCET
Step 5: Click on submit button to proceed
Step 6: The result will display on the screen
Step 7: Download it for further reference
Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: Details given on the scorecard
- Rank secured by the candidate in Karnataka PGCET
- Mark scored by the candidate in Karnataka PGCET
- Name of the candidate
- Version code
Selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling process hence they are advised to print a copy of the result for use in the future. The document verification process for the physically challenged students and the ex-defence students will be conducted on August 23, 2019, from 11:30 AM onwards. Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, GOK
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK RESULTS: