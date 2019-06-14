Karnataka Police is inviting application for the post of civil constable. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply for the same through online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website @ksp.gov.in and can apply for the post within the given period. The last date for the post of civil constable is June 29, 2019.

Karnataka Police is inviting applications for the post of civil constable for the state. The candidates who are interested for the concerned post can apply in a format put by the department. Candidates can apply for the post before June 29, 2019.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply online @ksp.gov.in. The candidates can apply for the post of constables up to June 29, 2019. After submitting the application online, candidates can take the print out of the given application for future reference.

Visit the official website @ksp.gov.in Apply for the post of civil constable Submit the application form Pay the fee for the post Take the printout of the application for future reference

The candidates can pay the fee for the particular post through online @ksp.gov.in up to the date of July 3, 2019.

Vacancy details: Around 163 posts of civil constable have been recruited by the Karnataka Police and the candidates having the given qualification can apply for the same.

Eligibility criteria: The eligibility criteria for the post of civil constable are:

Candidates should have passed the 12th class examination. After application, candidates will be notified about the written test after the last date of submission of the application form. Candidates should also have the age limit from 19 years to 25 years. Meanwhile, the age relaxation for the reserved categories will be as per the government norms.

Written test details:

The candidates will be selected through the written test and after which the candidates will be selected for the interview and the last list will be declared after the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App