Karnataka government has commenced the recruitment of Civil Police Constable for more than two thousand vacancies. Candidates interested to make a career in the police department of Karnataka can apply for the posts online through the official website ksp.gov.in.

The candidates will be selected through a merit-based written test and Endurance Test (ET) & Physical Standard Test (PST). Successful candidates will be recruited who be eligible paid Rs.11,600 – Rs.21,000 per month. Meanwhile, for applying to the post of Civil Police Constable, a candidate must have Class 12 or equivalent passed certificate from a recognized board. The last date of payment of online application fee is July 3, 2018.

Check how to apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018 for Civil Police Constables:

Log in to the official website – ksp.gov.in Search for the link that reads ‘Current Recruitment ‘ under ‘Current Services’ on the home page and click on it Now click again on the link that reads ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN) – 2018′ under the ‘Police Recruitment 2018’ tab Click on the tab ‘Click here to Register the Application’ Register yourself first and then Login with necessary credentials Fill the application form, pay fees online and complete the application process Candidates will receive a confirmation Download the same and take a print out for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the KPR directly, click here: https://ksp.gov.in/index.aspx

