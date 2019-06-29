Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: The application process for 163 civil constable vacancies will be closed on the official website today. Those interested must submit their application by today at ksp.gov.in.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: The Karnataka Police Department recruiting wing is all set to close the application process for recruitment to the vacant posts of civil constable today through its official website – ksp.gov.in. All those who are interested to apply but have not yet submitted their applications must note that today is the last chance to submit the filled up applications on the official website of Karnataka Police Department.

According to reports, there are 163 vacancies against the posts of civil constable for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the Karnataka government. The last date for submission of applications for recruitment to the post of civil constable is today, i.e. June 29, 2019. Interested candidates must go through the notification released on the official website earlier and check the important instructions.

How to apply for 163 posts at Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Police – ksp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration option

Fill in the details to register yourself first and then log in to the user portal to fill the online application form

On the next page, fill in the details and upload necessary documents

Make application fee payment and submit the form

Keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference if necessary

For further information regarding the vacant positions at Karnataka Police, candidates need to visit the official website and check the official notification for the Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019.

