Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Karnataka Police has invited the applications for the recruitment to the post of Jailor and Warder on the official website. The online applications for Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2019 will be submitted on the official website. The interested and eligible candidates who wish to serve under the Karnataka police are requested to apply for the same.

Important dates

Online application starts: February 21, 2019

Online application ends: March 1, 2019

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Jailor: 12 vacancies

Warder: 650 vacancies

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Bachelors degree or equivalent is required for the Jailor. For Warder, SSC/10th or equivalent is required.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Minimum 20 till the maximum 26 years. There is an age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019:

Application fee

All others: Rs 250/-

SC/ST: Rs 100/-

How to apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019

The interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before March 9, 2019.

They can take a print out of the finally submitted online application for future use.

