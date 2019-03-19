The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on Tuesday released the result for the first year PUC examination. The first year PUC examinations were conducted from January 2019 to February 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results via steps that have been given below.

The result has been declared on Bengaluru South Pre-University Colleges Principals’ Association BSPUCPA only. The Bengaluru South Pre-University Colleges Principals’ Association (BSPUCPA) is the pre-eminent professional association for principals.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2019: How to check?

Visit SuVidya portal using the following URL: http://results.bspucpa.com/

Once the homepage is accessed, you will be asked to choose one of the servers from Server 1/2/3/4

Now, you will be directed to a new page

The candidate is now required to log in using registration number and date of birth

The respective result will appear on a new page

Students can download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Karnataka PUC 1 result: Number of candidates appeared

It has been reported that approximately 56,250 students appeared for the examination that took place in South Bengaluru. From those who have appeared, a total of 50,694 students passed in the examination. Students who pass in the first year will be promoted to 2nd year PUC which is equivalent to Class 12.

Karnataka PUC 1 result: Supplementary date sheet

Along with the results, the supplementary exam date sheet has also been released by the department. Those who have failed in the first year can appear for the supplementary examinations, which are scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 10, 2019. The date sheet for the first Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination is also available on the official site.

Currently, the site has not been following the excessive traffic on it, however, it has been reported that it might start working again soon. The students are advised to keep a check on the site.

