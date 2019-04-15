Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2019: The 2nd Year PUC exam results has been finally declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)on the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates can now check the results by following the steps given below at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of 2nd Year PUC exam under the Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination through the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and has been eagerly waiting for the results may now check their respective Karnataka 2nd PUC 2019 Result by visiting the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

The State Education Board had conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination during the month of March this year starting from March 1. The examination was concluded on March 18. For more information regarding the examination, candidates can also visit the official website of the Board.

According to earlier reports, the results were scheduled to be released on April 15, 2019. The Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II Results 2019 or KSEEB 12th Result 2019 has been published on both the official websites of the Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination’s as mentioned above and for downloading the same, candidates need to follow the instructions given here.

How to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 from the official websites?

Candidates need to visit the official websites as mentioned above

Now, click on the link that indicates or reads, “Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 download” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and date of birth to access the result

On submitting the details, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Check and take a print out of the result page for reference if necessary

Candidates must note that the mark sheets or scorecards of the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2019 result will be distributed soon. Candidates are advised to visit the concerned authority for collecting the same.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board and download the result: http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/

