Application forms for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2019 have been released by the Karnataka Examination Board (KEA). The form is available on the board’s official site, interested candidates can visit: karnataka.gov.in. for more information, The Common entrance test is conducted for various courses including MBBS/BDS/AYUSH, B. Arch, B.E./B.Tech, Farm Science, Bachelor of Veterinary Science& Animal Husbandry, B.Pharma etc.

For KCET 2019 aspirants, it’s important to know the following:

KCET 2019 application fee will cost Rs. 650 for General and OBC candidates The form costs Rs. 500 for the SC/ST category. The Karnataka Examination Board also reserves the right to charge an additional Rs.12 and Rs. 10 for bank and e-post respectively. The charges are applicable to the application fee. The candidates are required to lock dates 23, 24, 25 April 2019 as the test will be taking place on these dates. Interested candidates must note that an additional Kannada test of 50 marks will be conducted on April 25, 2019.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates passing class 12th with minimum 50% can sit for the exam. The test will be conducted across 54 centres. Students not hailing from Karnataka will have to pay Rs. 750 for the application fee.

Deadline: Candidate should also note that last day to submit application forms is February 28, 2019

Admit Card: For online payment mode, the deadline is March 06, 2019. Admit cards will be released on April 5 and can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website.

