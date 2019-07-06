Karnataka School Education Recruitment 2019: The School Education Department of Karnataka is recruiting for the posts of Primary Guest Teacher. The interested candidates can apply for the posts till July 30, 2019. The online application has started from July 5, 2019.

The School Education Department, Karnataka is inviting online application for the posts of primary guest teacher posts. The department of education is hiring for around 22150 posts. Candidates can check the official website @schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The interested candidates can check the official website for applying the posts. The candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official website. The last date for the posts is July 30, 2019. Since July 5, the online application process has started. The candidates need to check the website regularly for the latest updates.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @schooleducation.kar.nic.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all educational details

4. Download the document

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates need to check the official website of Karnataka SED and apply for the posts. The teachers’ posts will be fulfilled after the proper written test and interview for which the dates will be notified accordingly. The online application will be submitted till July 30, 2019. After the last date, the application form will not be entertained.

The candidates should have passed the required qualification for the posts. The candidates should read the instructions carefully. For more information, candidates check the official website and get the information regarding the posts.

Earlier, the SED has conducted the exams for the other teacher posts as well. The date for the application process was from March 11 to March 20, 2019. This time, the number of vacancies has been increased for the aspirants. The candidates can grab the opportunities just by filling up the application form and by preparing for the exams.

