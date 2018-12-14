KSEEB releases SSLC Timetable for March/ April 2019: The examination is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2019, and end on April 4, 2019. Practical and Oral examinations for JTS (75, 76 and 77 subjects) will be conducted on April 9, 2019 (Friday) at respective centres. The Karnataka Music/ Hindustani Music Theory exam will be conducted at 2 pm to 3.45 pm and Practical examination from 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm. One hour extra time will be given to differently abled candidates (Deaf and Dumb, Learning disability, Blind and Mentally challenged).

KSEEB releases SSLC Timetable for March/ April 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released SSLC Timetable for March/ April 2019. The examination is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2019, and end on April 4, 2019. Practical and Oral examinations for JTS (75, 76 and 77 subjects) will be conducted on April 9, 2019 (Friday) at respective centres. The Karnataka Music/ Hindustani Music Theory exam will be conducted at 2 pm to 3.45 pm and Practical examination from 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm. One hour extra time will be given to differently abled candidates (Deaf and Dumb, Learning disability, Blind and Mentally challenged).

For all subjects, 15 minutes of time will be provided to read the question paper. For First Language, the maximum mark is 100 and for remaining subjects 80 is the maximum mark for the subject. For First Language and Optional Subjects 2 hours and 45 minutes, for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper and for 2nd and 3rd Languages 2 hour 15 minutes for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper is provided.





