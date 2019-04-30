Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2019 declared @kseeb.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination or class 10th results today on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in, April 30, 2019. Students can check the results through the official websites and other websites as well such as, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The pass percentage is 73.7%. among the students. There is an increase of 1.8% as compared to 2018 results. Srujana D from St Philomena English High School, Bangalore, and N Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag, Uttara Kannada scored 625/625.
Not just that, the girls have outperformed boys in the class 10th examination. The pass percentage of girls stood at 79.59 per cent, while passed among boys, the pass-percentage stands at 68.46 per cent. A total of 11 students have secured 624 marks in the results of Karnataka SSLC 10th examination.
In the year 2019, over 8.41 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examination. The examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019.
In the year 2018, the SSLC results were declared on May 7, 2019. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)
Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the notification
Step 3: Fill your roll number and other details in the space provided
Step 4: Click on submit. Download the copy of your results
Step 5: Take out the print out of the results sheet for future use.
In the past year, among all the districts, Udupi district topped with 84.23 pass per cent, while Yadgir scored least with (74.84 per cent). Udipi’s pass percentage was increased by 3.95 per cent when compared to the last year.