Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2019 today @karresults.nic.in: Result will be declared today anytime between 10 am to 12 pm. Students are required to regularly track the website and keep their hall tickets ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) today i.e. (Tuesday) April 30, 2019. Students are required to check their results at the official website i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.inand karresults.nic.in as soon as the result is out. The examination took place from March 21 to April 4 with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exam from Karnataka. The highest number of students who registered were from Bengaluru South which had over 65,000 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

The Board will announce the overall performance, pass percentage, topper’ score, gender-wise performance and district wise performance. Before the students are allowed to check their result, there will be a press conference which will announce the names of toppers for this year. SSLC will give the mark sheet, pass certificate will be issued by the board after the result. Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was declared in May with 71.93 pass percentage. Soon after the class 10th result announcement, admissions to Pre-University (PUC) will also start.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Karnataka SSLC expected anytime. Students are advised to keep their roll number ready beforehand to avoid traffic hassle.

So far the board hasn’t released any update on result declaration which is expected to be released today at 10 am. Once the board conducts a press conference to announce toppers, the official website will be active for other students as well to check their result, which is bound to cause a delay in the timing. Hence, students can expect their result anytime between 10 am to 12 pm.

Karnataka SSLC result was released on May 7 last year and the overall pass percentage was 71.93%.

At about 8.41 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC exam this year.

Though the result is expected at about 10 am, a delay is much anticipated because of which it can be released anytime between 10 am – 12 pm.

Students will be able to check their results only when the press conference will be over which will basically announce the names of toppers.

The result for SSLC is coming a little earlier this year. Last year, it was announced in May.

Students are required to check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The SSLC score will be used for admission to pre-university courses or PUC courses in Karnataka.

Karnataka SSLC results will be available on the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in.

The SSLC result declaration date was confirmed by KSEEB on April 29.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App