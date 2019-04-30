Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2019 today @karresults.nic.in: Result will be declared today anytime between 10 am to 12 pm. Besides, official website, students can also check their result via mobile for by sending their details on 56263.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) today i.e. (Tuesday) April 30, 2019. Students are required to check their results at the official website i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in as soon as the result is out. The examination took place from March 21 to April 4 with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exam from Karnataka. The highest number of students who registered were from Bengaluru South which had over 65,000 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

The Board will announce the overall performance, pass percentage, topper’ score, gender-wise performance and district wise performance. Before the students are allowed to check their result, there will be a press conference which will announce the names of toppers for this year. SSLC will give the mark sheet, pass certificate will be issued by the board after the result. Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was declared in May with 71.93 pass percentage. Soon after the class 10th result announcement, admissions to Pre-University (PUC) will also start.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check via Mobile

Results will be announced via the official website. Those who don’t have internet access can get their result via SMS as well. All they need to do is SMS their details on the given number:

SMS- KAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

SMS- KAR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: When to check

Date: April 30, 2019

Time: Anytime between 10 am to 12 noon

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Where to check

Website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check via website

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in. Click the SSLC result link Enter your details such as registration number or roll number Submit the details The result will appear on your screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference as well.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App