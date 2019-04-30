Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 declared: The pass percentage for this year is slightly higher than with 1.8 per cent improvement than last year. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 79.59% while the boys have 68.9 pass percentage. Over 35,000 students have got A+ grade while 1,09,316 have managed A grade.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 declared: The result for class 10 boards has been declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on its official website. Students are required to check their results at kseeb.kar.nic.and karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for this year stands at 73.7% which is slightly higher than last year. An improvement of 1.8 per cent has been recorded this year. Srujana D from St. Philomena English High School, Bangalore and N Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag have scored 625/625 followed by 11 students who have scored 624/625. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 79.59% while the boys have 68.9 pass percentage. Over 35,000 students have got A+ grade while 1,09,316 have managed A grade.

The evaluation for Karnataka class 10 exam was held across 228 centres in the 34 education districts from April 10 to April 25. As many as 58,876 evaluators assessed the examinees. When it comes to district performances, Karnataka’s Hassan has topped followed by Ramanagar and Bengaluru.

The government schools too, have fared well with 77.84 pass percentage and the aided ones securing a pass percentage of 77.21 per cent, and the unaided schools securing 82.72 per cent.

The examination took place from March 21 to April 4 with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exam from Karnataka. The highest number of students who registered were from Bengaluru South which had over 65,000 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 declared: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in. Click the SSLC result link Enter your details such as registration number or roll number Submit the details The result will appear on your screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference as well.

Website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Results will be announced via the official website. Those who don’t have internet access can get their result via SMS as well. All they need to do is SMS their details on the given number:

SMS- KAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

With the result declaration, the Board has announced the overall performance, pass percentage, toppers’ score, gender-wise performance and district wise performance of students in SSLC 2019.

