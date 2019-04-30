Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Result is out on karresults.in, with Srujana D and N Parameshwar Naik scoring 625/625, followed by 11 second highest scorers who have secured 624/625. The performance graph has shown slight improvement of 1.8% in performance this year.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) on kseeb.kar.nic.inand karresults.nic.in. 100 % pass percentage recorded in 1626 schools. Srujana D from St. Philomena English High School, Bangalore and N Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag have scored 625/625 followed by 11 students who have scored 624/625. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 79.59% while the boys have 68.9 pass percentage. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 73.7 per cent.

Students are required to check their results at the official website i.e. to get their result. The examination took place from March 21 to April 4 with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exam from Karnataka. The highest number of students who registered were from Bengaluru South which had over 65,000 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

The overall pass percentage which is 73.7% for this year, has slightly gone up with 1.8% improvement. Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was declared in May with 71.93 pass percentage. Soon after the class 10th result announcement, admissions to Pre-University (PUC) will also start. In fact, there were relatively fewer students who sat for the class 10th board exam last year, this year the number has gone up by 3,578 students who appeared for the exam.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in. Click the SSLC result link Enter your details such as registration number or roll number Submit the details The result will appear on your screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference as well

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Where to check

Website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check via Mobile

Results will be announced via the official website. Those who don’t have internet access can get their result via SMS as well. All they need to do is SMS their details on the given number:

SMS- KAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

With the result declaration, the Board has announced the overall performance, pass percentage, toppers’ score, gender-wise performance and district wise performance of students in SSLC 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App