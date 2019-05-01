Karnataka SSLC 2019: This year the overall pass percentage of class 10 exams is slightly higher with 1.8 per cent improvement than last year. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 79.59% while the boys have 68.9 pass percentage. Over 35,000 students have got A+ grade while 1,09,316 have managed A grade.

Karnataka SSLC 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) on April 30, 2019, on its official website. Those who haven’t downloaded their SSLC result can check the official websites i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage this year was 73.7 which was a slight improvement of 1.77 per cent than last year.

The board has now released the date of supplementary exams as well. The Karnataka PUC II Supplementary exam is scheduled to begin from June 21, 2019, for those students who have failed in a subject or two and will be concluded on June 28, 2019. SSLC examination took place from March 21 to April 4 for which over 8,41 lakh students registered and 8,25,468 appeared. The highest number of students had registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

From May 2 onwards, the students can apply for photocopy while from May 6, KSEEB will be accepting applications for revaluation. The last date to apply for a scanned copy of answer script is May 13 while the last date is May 17. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams will be held from June 21 to June 28.

The evaluation for Karnataka class 10 exam was held across 228 centres in the 34 education districts from April 10 to April 25. As many as 58,876 evaluators assessed the examinees. When it comes to district performances, Karnataka’s Hassan has topped followed by Ramanagar and Bengaluru. The government schools too, have fared well with 77.84 pass percentage and the aided ones securing a pass percentage of 77.21 per cent, and the unaided schools securing 82.72 per cent.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 declared: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in. Click the SSLC result link Enter your details such as registration number or roll number Submit the details The result will appear on your screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference as well.

