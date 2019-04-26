Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2019: Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website to get an official confirmation on the date of result declaration.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SLCC) Class 10 result in the first week of May 2019. The results will be declared on KSEEB’s official websites-karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in, reports said.

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam began on March 21 and ended on April 4, 2019. Last year, the KSEEB had conducted the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination which is also known as Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 between March 8 to April 6, 2018.

Here is how you can check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Results

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Get Karnataka SSLC Results 2019 via SMS

Students who had appeared for Karnataka Secondary Education Examination can check their result via SMS.

SMS – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

