Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the result for SSLC or class 10 exams on August 10, 2020. Here's all you need to know about it.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is set to release the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 (Karnataka class 10 results 2020) on August 10, 2020. The date has been confirmed by Karnataka’s education minister S. Suresh Kumar, he informed that the results will be released online at 3 p.m. on August 10, 2020. However, earlier the minister reportedly stated that they were trying to release the results for SSLC in the first week of August. This year around 8.5 lakh students sat in the SSLC exams in Karnataka.

SSLC exams in Kerala were conducted from June 25 to July 5. As the exams were held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all the precautionary measures were taken during exams. The exam centres had to ensure availability of hand sanitizers, thermal scanners and facemasks. Most of the boards had to cancel or postpone the exams this year due to the highly contagious coronavirus.

Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 online:

Go to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. Click on the link that reads SSLC result. Enter your Login credentials, Roll Number, and other details mentioned on the Hall ticket. Click on the Submit button. Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear before you. Print/Download your result for future reference.

Also read: WBJEE Results 2020 DECLARED: Here’s how to check your result and toppers list

Also read: Delhi HC gives DU green signal to hold OBEs for final year students

Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 via SMS:

As soon as the news of result declaration goes out, most of the students start checking their results immediately. Due to high traffic on the website, the website crashes. To avoid this, the board will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 through SMS also.

To get the result through SMS, students have to simply send an SMS to 56263 in the format mentioned below:

KSEEB10(Roll Number)

Also read: Debate on NEP healthy, raises no concern of bias: PM Modi