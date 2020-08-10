Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2020. 79.80 per cent of students have passed the examination this year.

More than 8.5 lakh appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2020. Students can check their results on the official website of the board.

A total of 8,11,050 students appeared for the exams this year, out of which, 5,82,316 students have cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 79.80 per cent. The exams were held from June 25 to July 4 this year. However, the exams were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9 but they were postponed later in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Later, the exams were conducted keeping all the precautionary measures in mind.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 online:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. Click/tap on the link that reads ‘SSLC result’. Key in your Login credentials, Roll Number, and more details specified on the Hall ticket. Click on the Submit button. Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on your screen. Print/Download your result for future reference.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 via SMS:

As most of the students will be checking their results on the official website today, the website might crash due to heavy traffic. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the results for Karnataka SSLC exams through SMS as well.

To obtain the result via SMS, students have to simply send an SMS to 56263 in the format mentioned below:

KSEEB10<Roll Number>

Students are advised to properly check the details mentioned on the result if any student faces any issue with the same, students must immediately contact their schools.

