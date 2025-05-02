Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Announced Today: Direct Link, Steps To Check, How To Download Your Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 will be announced on May 2 by KSEAB. Students can check their Class 10 marks online at karresults.nic.in or via SMS and DigiLocker.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 today, May 2, at 11:30 AM. The results were declared by Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, from the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores through the official websites – karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Over 9 Lakh Students Receive SSLC Results

This year, nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across various centers in Karnataka. The board has released the results earlier than last year, maintaining a consistent timeline.

Official Websites to Access Karnataka SSLC 2025 Result

Students can view their results on the following official portals:

Steps to Check KSEAB SSLC Result 2025 Online

Visit karresults.nic.in Click on the “KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” link Enter your roll number and date of birth The result appears on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

How to Get SSLC Result 2025 via SMS

For students without internet access:

Type KAR10 [space] Roll Number

Send it to 56263

The result is sent via SMS

How to Access SSLC Result via DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker app Sign up with name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, and contact details Log in and go to the Education section Select Karnataka Board > SSLC Exam Result 2025 Enter Aadhaar number to view and download your result

Students Urged to Cross-Check Scorecards

Students are advised to carefully verify all personal details on the scorecard. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to KSEAB for correction.

What’s Next for SSLC Students?

To qualify, students must meet the minimum passing criteria set by the board. Those who pass can proceed with further studies or vocational paths. Students who do not qualify may apply for supplementary examinations, as per KSEAB guidelines. The board is expected to announce details for supplementary exams soon.

For the latest updates and further instructions, students are encouraged to visit the official site: karresults.nic.in.

