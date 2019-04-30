Karnataka SSLC results 2019 declared @kseeb.kar.nic.in: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination or class 10th results has been declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in, April 30, 2019. Interested candidates can check it through the official website. They can check it through other websites as well as such as karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC results 2019 declared @kseeb.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination or class 10th results today on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in, April 30, 2019. Students can check the results through the official websites and other websites as well such as, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. In the year 2019, over 8.41 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examination which was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019.

From Bengaluru South with 65,451, the highest number of students were registered which was followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students’ registration.

KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check via SMS?

Candidates need to send KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263 in order to get SMS alert of their result/

Students can check the result through the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)

Step 2: On the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2019, click on the notification.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided

Step 4: Submit this information. Download a copy of your results

Step 5: Take out a print out of the results sheet for future use.

Karnataka SSLC results 2019: Supplementary exam

In case the candidates are not happy with their marks can apply for re-checking. Those who couldn’t pass one or two subjects can apply for the supplementary exam.

The supplementary exams will be conducted in the month of June. The results are usually released by July. In the previous year, nearly 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the supplementary examination. The Board KSEEB will declare the dates soon.

