KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 date & time: When, Where and How to check Karnataka 10th Result 2020 @ www.karresults.nic.in, www.kseeb.kar.nic.in, www.kar.nic.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in: Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate, or SSLC, exams Results 2020 are likely to be released within this week. The board has not announced the date yet. Here's how you can check your results once they are out and other details.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 date & time, How to check Karnataka 10th Result 2020 @ www.karresults.nic.in, www.kseeb.kar.nic.in, www.kar.nic.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in: It is still unclear as to when Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate, or SSLC, exams Results 2020 will be out but it is believed that Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB will be uploading them within this week on its online portal, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

S. Suresh Kumar, Education Minister of Karnataka, said that 2nd PUC Results may be out before July ends and KSEEB SSLC Results may be announced at the start of August. Around 8.4 lakh students reportedly sat for the Karnataka SSLC Board Exams this year. Once the KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 are released, you may see yours either online or via SMS.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: To view your Karnataka 10th Results online, follow the given steps:

Go to the Board’s official website, karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in Open the link that reads KSEEB 10th Results 2020. Fill on the required details. Your results will be displayed on the screen. You may download or print it for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: To view your 10th results via SMS, follow the given steps:

Open the messaging application on your device.

Type in the message ‘KSEEB10’ (without the quotes).

> Send the message to 56263.

The 2nd PUC Results 2020 were released on KSEEB on the 14th of July. It is reported that the SSLC results will come out based on districts. Students can also check their results sorted by schools on the websites of the Board.

As per some websites that also provide exam results, the Karnataka State Board will hold supplementary exams as well. The Board will probably confirm these supplementary exams after the results are out.

