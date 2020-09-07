Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC Class 10 revaluation results on the official website.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the SSLC revaluation result on September 5, 2020. The revaluation result has been declared on the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students will be able to check the Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 by entering their registration number. Check the complete steps to check the Class 10 revelation result Karnataka below.

The overall pass percentage of Karnataka Class 10th stood at 71.8 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC this year has decreased from 73.7 per cent last year to 71.8 per cent this year.

Karnataka 10th Class Results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak which led to the postponement of exams. As per the revised Karnataka SSLC 2020 Time Table, the Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 was later conducted from June 25 to July 4, 2020.

Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the revaluation Class 10 result 2020.

Visit the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on ‘June/July 2020 SSLC link.

The result window will appear on the screen.

Now, enter the registration number and click on ‘View Results’

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future use.

The Karnataka board could not conduct all the papers of Karnataka Class 10 examination as per schedule in March due to coronavirus. The remaining papers were therefore held later in June.

