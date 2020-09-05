Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 released: The Class 10 Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) re-evaluation results have been uploaded by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, on its official website.

The Class 10 Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) re-evaluation results have been uploaded by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, on its official website. Students who requested for the revision of their answer papers may view their re-evaluated results on the aforementioned, official website of KSEEB. The Class 10 results were originally released on August 10. The average pass percentage of all participating students was 71.8%. The average pass percentage last was 73.7% when compared to the 71.8% of this year.

Students who believed to have had their KSEEB (Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board) SSLC (Secondary Level School Certificate) answer papers incorrectly marked were allowed to ask for their answer sheets’ digital copies and if they believed to have been marked incorrectly, could even apply for re-evaluation.

Follow the given steps to Check Karnataka Class 10 Re-valuation Results:

Go to the webpage by clicking here. Type in your registration number which can also be found on your Admit Card. Submit and view your Karnataka Class 10 Re-evaluated Results. You may also download and print it for future reference.

Also read: Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Exam Syllabus: Check exams pattern,topics here

Also read: Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 for Plus One admissions released @ hscap.kerala.gov.in, Check details here

The Karnataka Board had not been able to conduct all the exams of Class 10 within March because of the coronavirus crisis. As such, the rest were held in June where coronavirus guidelines were enforced, such as the observation of physical distancing and wearing of face covers/masks.

Also read: Likely to conduct compartment exams for classes X, XII by Sept-end: CBSE tells SC