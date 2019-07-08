Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the results of SSLC supplementary exam results soon. Candidates can check the official website for checking the results.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is all set to release the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results 2019 soon. Candidates can check the official website @karresults.nic.in for the results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the official website for the results.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter roll no. and other details

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The SSLC supplementary exams were held from June 21 to June 28, 2019. The students who failed to clear exams in one or the two subjects have appeared for the examinations. The examinations are particularly meant for the students who failed in the subjects.

SSLC examination witnesses over 8.41 lakh students who have registered for the exams. The number of students appeared for the exams were 8,25,468 students. Meanwhile, the highest number was registered from Bengaluru South were 65,451 students. The Bengaluru North followed the South with a number of around 49,336 students. The number of students took the exams this year for higher studies were 6,08,336.

The girls have outperformed boys in the exams by registering 79.59 percentage. The boys, on the other hand, scored just 68.46 percent. The SSLC students who got A+ grade while 1,09,316 students scored A grade marks in the SSLC students.

The Karnataka High School Examination Board is responsible for conducting the class 10th and 11th and other tests. Headquartered in Bangalore, the division offices were held in Belgaum, Kalaburgi, and Mysore. The results for the supplementary exams will be a second chance for the students who failed to crack exams in the first chance.

