The result of the following examinations was announced on Thursday at noon. The students who had opted for receiving results via SMS are being sent the examination results. The results will be made available at their respective schools from July 20. The students can check their results by logging onto the official website and by entering their registration number.

The candidates who appeared for Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 can now check their results on the official website sslc.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka board has also released a notification regarding the scanned copy, revaluation and re-totaling of marks for March and June 2018 examinations.

With results being announced, 40.69 per cent of students who had appeared for the examination have cleared the SSLC supplementary exam. A total of 2,08,151 students had appeared for the exams and 84,701 students have cleared it.

Earlier, in 2017, the result was way better with almost 50.81 per cent students clearing the supplementary exam. Commenting on this, an officer said that the pass percentage was high because over 2 lakh students had appeared for it.

Reports suggest that girls have surpassed the boys as a total of 45.55 per cent of girls cleared the examination when compared to 37.93 per cent of boys.

In maths the pass percentage was said to be 39.13 percent. Reports suggest that the rural students have scored over 41.58 percent. While the urban percentage of the pass students was just 39.8 per cent.

